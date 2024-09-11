Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $289,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

