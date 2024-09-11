Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $370.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

