Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $328.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.95. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.