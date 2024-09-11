Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

