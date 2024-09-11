Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $504.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $456.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.70.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

