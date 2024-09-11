Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 450 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Verint Systems’ AI Bots Revolutionize Customer Service Efficiency
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Unlock Private Equity Opportunities for All Investors
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Redfin Stock a Buy? Housing Market Recovery Could Fuel Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.