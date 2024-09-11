Head to Head Contrast: Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) versus Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Marathon Digital and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 1 4 2 0 2.14 Hargreaves Lansdown 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus target price of $19.22, indicating a potential upside of 20.56%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.51, indicating that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Marathon Digital and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital 62.57% -5.15% -4.23% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and Hargreaves Lansdown’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $387.51 million 12.11 $261.17 million $2.15 7.41 Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Free Report)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.