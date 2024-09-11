Head-To-Head Review: CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) & Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and CompoSecure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Gryphon Digital Mining alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $9.48 million 1.83 -$11.58 million N/A N/A CompoSecure $390.63 million 2.53 $19.24 million $0.97 12.42

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -160.27% CompoSecure 6.33% -11.78% 45.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gryphon Digital Mining and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 CompoSecure 0 1 6 0 2.86

CompoSecure has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.03%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About CompoSecure

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authenticate, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.