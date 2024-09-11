Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 685 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $242.53 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.13 and its 200 day moving average is $207.38.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.