Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 88,528 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

