Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 401.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $328.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

