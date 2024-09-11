Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 10,453 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 759.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,465.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $166.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average is $126.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.