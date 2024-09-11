Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4,171.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,838 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 323.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

