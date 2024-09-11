Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 691.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601,299 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

Ambev stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABEV

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.