Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 191.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

