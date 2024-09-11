Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,202,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.2 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $371.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.70.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

