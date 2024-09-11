Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 13,448 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in NU during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

