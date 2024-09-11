Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $637,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,662,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 787.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $470.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $341.85 and a twelve month high of $510.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $483.24 and a 200 day moving average of $449.37. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at $52,767,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,047 shares of company stock worth $16,843,806. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.