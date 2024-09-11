Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,007 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in NIKE by 612.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE NKE opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.