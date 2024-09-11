Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Benjamin Landry Sells 2,466 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 2,466 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $18,223.74. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,937 shares in the company, valued at $745,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of HCAT opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCAT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 96.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after buying an additional 1,184,131 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 305,079 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 2,247,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,253,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95,686 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.