HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Trading Down 16.5%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.06 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.68 ($0.11). Approximately 369,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 228,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.14).

HeiQ Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The company has a market cap of £14.53 million, a PE ratio of -119.71 and a beta of 0.45.

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

