Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.83

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $2.93. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 114,757 shares trading hands.

Henderson Land Development Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

