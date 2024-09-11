HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) to Issue $0.41 Dividend

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
HFB Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS HFBA remained flat at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. HFB Financial has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
About HFB Financial
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HFB Financial
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
Receive News & Ratings for HFB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HFB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.