HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA) to Issue $0.41 Dividend

HFB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HFBA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

OTCMKTS HFBA remained flat at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. HFB Financial has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

HFB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Home Federal Bank Corporation that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and overdrafts.

