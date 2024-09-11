HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,130 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,325 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,493,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 487.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,505,000 after buying an additional 1,124,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 828,234 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,319,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

