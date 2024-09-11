HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 268.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Dover by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 130,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 76,872 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $181.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

