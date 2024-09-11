HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,674 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,800.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $1,239,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $3,315,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RGLD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,515 shares of company stock worth $1,049,834 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $142.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

