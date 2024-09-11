HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $175.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.