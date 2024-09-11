HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $458.66 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.60.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.