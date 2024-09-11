HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.03.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $226.17 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $722.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

