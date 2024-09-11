HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 565.8% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $552.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

