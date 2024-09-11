HI (HI) 1-Day Volume Hits $267,683.01

HI (HI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $267,683.01 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009309 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013804 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,729.34 or 0.99885096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048279 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $282,613.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.