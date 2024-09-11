HI Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $267,122.33 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009240 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,677.57 or 1.00178756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013512 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048279 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $282,613.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

