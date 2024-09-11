High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.09

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 27492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

High Arctic Energy Services Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.52. The firm has a market cap of C$14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.53 million for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lonn Bate acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. 182.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

