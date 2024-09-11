Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund (LON:HMSF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Ltd (LON:HMSF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.71) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.71). Approximately 36,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,760% from the average daily volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.75).

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £47.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 207 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Limited, formerly BlueCrest AllBlue Fund Limited, is an investment company. The Funds’ investment objective is to seek to provide consistent returns with low volatility through an investment policy of investing substantially all of its assets in the Highbridge multi strategy fund (the Underlying Fund) or any successor vehicle of the Underlying Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.