Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 50,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 119,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Highland Copper Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

