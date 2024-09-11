Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Shares Down 3.9%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $27.81. 213,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 353,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,605,000 after buying an additional 120,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

