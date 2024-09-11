Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (HSHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HSHP opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. Himalaya Shipping has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

