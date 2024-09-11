Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (HSHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HSHP opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. Himalaya Shipping has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Himalaya Shipping

About Himalaya Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.