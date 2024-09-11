holoride (RIDE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, holoride has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. holoride has a market cap of $1.76 million and $16,630.47 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,361.08 or 0.04088098 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00040837 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002373 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,841,149 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,841,149 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00204174 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,451.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

