Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBNC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBNC opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.04. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

