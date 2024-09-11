Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading 7% Higher

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.63. 316,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,985,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright raised Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HUT

Hut 8 Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at $588,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $89,435.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $139,248.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,171.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,037 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,191,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter worth about $17,388,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 79.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 558,824 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,190,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.