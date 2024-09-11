Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading Down 7.4%

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06). 70,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 125,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Hydrogen Utopia International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £16.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.44.

Insider Activity

In other Hydrogen Utopia International news, insider Howard White bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,692.56). 84.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

