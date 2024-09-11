Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.33

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 32415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Hyzon Motors Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,411,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $141,104.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,437,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,717.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,722,872 shares of company stock worth $948,109. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Hyzon Motors worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

