ICON (ICX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.75 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, ICON has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $128.88 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,032,166,371 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,001,470 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

