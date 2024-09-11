Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $36,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $247.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.