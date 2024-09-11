IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Gap Down to $21.86

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.86, but opened at $20.98. IMAX shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 2,404 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

IMAX Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 417,169 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $5,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 33.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 321,506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 178.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 314,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 279,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

