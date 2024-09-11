Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.55

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 45718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

Immunocore Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth $3,686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunocore by 124.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,366,000 after buying an additional 333,167 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 495.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 976,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after buying an additional 812,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 2,265.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 70,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

