Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up to $156.73

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $156.73, but opened at $168.07. Impinj shares last traded at $173.94, with a volume of 149,112 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.10.

Get Impinj alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Impinj

Impinj Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total value of $31,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.94, for a total value of $46,181.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,259,194.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total value of $31,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,304 shares of company stock valued at $6,751,133 over the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.