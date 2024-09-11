Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Infosys by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 22.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Infosys by 4.2% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.6% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

