Insider Buying: Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider Buys 11,410 Shares of Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Steve Murray acquired 11,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £29,894.20 ($39,092.72).

Steve Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chesnara alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Steve Murray sold 16,482 shares of Chesnara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.35), for a total value of £42,193.92 ($55,177.09).

Chesnara Price Performance

CSN opened at GBX 259.01 ($3.39) on Wednesday. Chesnara plc has a 1 year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 289.50 ($3.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 38.06. The company has a market capitalization of £390.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,137.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.40.

Chesnara Cuts Dividend

About Chesnara

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chesnara’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.