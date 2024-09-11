Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires 7 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook acquired 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,779 ($23.26) per share, with a total value of £124.53 ($162.85).

IMI Trading Down 0.4 %

IMI stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,779 ($23.26). 425,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,437. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,804.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,802.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,842.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 1,429 ($18.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,911 ($24.99).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,989.69%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.